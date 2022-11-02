Another injury at Juventus home: inflammation of the right thigh for the attacker
Moise Kean will miss tonight’s match against PSG in the Champions League and strongly risks not playing Sunday’s big match in the league against Inter. The Juventus striker felt a discomfort in his right thigh. Subsequent instrumental examinations revealed inflammation at the level of the scar, the result of a previous injury to the rectus femoris.
November 2, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 13:45)
