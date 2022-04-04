Direct Chronicle

A penalty in the discount on Merino, perhaps debatable in football before VAR but which does not seem to have been answered since the arrival of technology, gave Real another victory in Anoeta. The eighth by the minimum and without fitting. An efficiency treatise for Imanol’s team against Espanyol, who left hurt and frustrated when the tie was already close.

1 Remiro, Diego Rico, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rafinha (Merino, min. 70), Portu (Näis Djouahra, min. 60), David Silva (Ander Martín, min. 87), Martín Zubimendi, Isak and Sörloth Oier, Óscar Gil (Aleix Vidal, min. 73), Adrià Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Javi Puado, Embarba (Tonny Vilhena, min. 56), Keidi (Óscar Melendo, min. 56), Yangel Herrera, Darder and Loren Morón (Dimata, min. 73) goals 1-0 min. 95: Isaac. Referee Santiago Jaime Latre Yellow cards Yangel Herrera (min. 54), Diego Rico (min. 72), Darder (min. 75), Isak (min. 90), Aleix Vidal (min. 94) and Adrià Pedrosa (min. 96) See also Girona looks to direct promotion after their four wins in a row

Despite the fact that Espanyol could have shot themselves in the foot more than once due to their irrational determination to come out with the ball under control against a Real Sociedad team that pressed effectively and tenaciously, they endured a goalless draw at the end of the first half because the San Sebastian, Without the injured Oyarzabal (he was following the game from a box with his injured leg resting on a cushion) or Januzaj they lose a lot of offensive power. Imanol placed Isak on the left, but the Swede got involved in a couple of dangerous actions and his teammates did little to help. Although Silva and Rafinha teamed up for the first time in the line-up, the rehearsal was not very productive.

The best blue and white attempt came in a shot by Zubimendi from very close that grazed Oier’s fringe and deflected to a corner. Then it was Silva who forced the Irún goalkeeper after a robbery by Diego Rico in another visitor mismatch when it came to taking the ball from behind. Espanyol stretched little, almost nothing, and always at a slow pace as if they wanted to sleep the game, Real and the Anoeta public. He only scared in a shot by Cabrera after a free kick by Embarba. Darder wanted to shake up his team, but there was no way. He was very thick.

Everything continued in the same way after the break. It seemed that Espanyol were shaking off their drowsiness a bit, but Sorloth’s goal disallowed in the 50th minute due to a previous foul was a great wake-up call for the Barcelonans, because with the arguments they had exhibited until then, dreaming of putting Remiro in danger it sounded like an entelechy. Espanyol managed, at least, to control Real’s dangerous men, although there is always a wound to suture, and the San Sebastian team managed to do damage with Isak’s ability to fend for himself, but Calero and Cabrera were perfect putting bandages here and there.

Merino came out to support the cause, despite his cracked toe, and then Espanyol armored up even more, very involved in their field but entangling every attempt by Real between their legs, which has a scoring problem in his field. Although also an almost supernatural efficiency to solve in any way. From a penalty this time, in the 95th minute. Isak decided from eleven meters.

