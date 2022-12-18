After the tragedy of the Ischia landslide, another sad news arrived: Salvatore Impagliazzo’s father died at the age of 65

Another sad news that comes from Ischia, the father of Salvatore ImpagliazzoGioacchino, lost his life at the age of only 65 after a sudden illness.

He was the father of one of the victims of the Ischia landslide. Salvatore Impagliazzo was recovered last December 1, now lifeless. He was only 32 years old and he was the partner of the first victim of tragedy, Eleonora Sirabella.

He was an officer in Moby Company and should have embark just that day. Unfortunately, a wave of mud he broke his dreams and those of his partner forever.

The family found itself facing unexpected pain and the father Gioacchino had recently contracted Covid – 19, which according to the family members had it weakened. Then came the news of his son, he was among the victims of the landslide. And today days later, the heartbreaking news of his passing, due to a sudden illness.

12 people lost their lives. A whole family of 5, the two parents Gianluca Monti and Valentina Castagna and their three children aged 6,11 and 15: Michael, Francis and Maria Theresa.

Salvatore and Eleanoralready mentioned above.

Another family, who had just welcomed a newcomer and were preparing to live a wonderful new life. Giovanna Mazzella, Maurizio Scotto di Minico and their 22-day-old newborn, John Joseph. One of the firemen told a scene that he will never forget in his life, his mother clutched at his chest her baby, as if she was trying to protect him from what was about to happen.

Finally they are added Nikolinca Gancheva Blagova and Maria Teresa Arcamonand. With the discovery of the latter, one of the chapters that has forever marked Italy has closed. She was the last missing and after days of searching, the hope of finding her alive had now disappeared. The budget is 12 victims.