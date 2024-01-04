Van overturns on the A7 near Alessandria: the victim of the serious accident in Piedmont is a 21-year-old boy

A very serious one accident it occurred yesterday in the province of Alessandria, on the A7 motorway, towards Milan. A van with 5 people on board overturned and unfortunately the driver, a 21-year-old boy from Tuscany, lost his life. The four friends who were with him were more or less seriously injured.

A trip with friends to the mountains, perhaps for skiing or for a hike, which unfortunately turned into one irreparable tragedy.

This is what happened yesterday in Piedmont, more precisely in the province of Alessandria, where a minibus with 5 people on boardall very young, for reasons yet to be ascertained overturned on the A7 motorway towards Milan.

The vehicle lost grip on the asphalt for reasons yet to be clarified and crashed without the involvement of other cars.

Accident in Piedmont: nothing the driver can do

The drivers arrived on site, alerted by other motorists who witnessed the dramatic accident or who passed by immediately afterwards rescuers both Piedmontese and Lombardy, on board ambulances, medical cars and two air ambulances.

It was very difficult for wheeled vehicles to arrive on site, given the large traffic generated on the highway.

The outcome, however, in this case too was unfortunately tragic. A 21 year old boyoriginally and resident of Tuscany, who was presumably driving the van, He did not make it.

The others four people instead they remained wounds. Three of them very seriously and one slightly. Three were subsequently transferred to the San Martino hospital in Genoa and one to the Orthopedic Trauma Center in Turin.

As mentioned, the accident caused serious traffic disruptions of the motorway section, which remained closed from 12.30pm (time of the accident) until around 3pm.

