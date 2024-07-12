A very serious tragedy occurred in the early hours of this morning, Friday 12 July, in the industrial area of ​​Macchiareddu, in the Metropolitan city of Cagliari, in Sardinia. A worker 42-year-old man lost his life after being hit by an excavator blade. The man, a 42-year-old local, apparently lost his life in a short time, making the intervention of rescuers useless. It seems that a colleague was operating the vehicle, the same one who raised the alarm.

The plague of workplace deaths continues to spread and does not subside. The latest tragedy, a very serious one, occurred in the early hours of this morning, Friday 12 July, in the industrial area of Macchiareddua few km from the metropolitan city of Cagliari.

The place where this drama took place was a agency which deals with the treatment and disposal of waste such as glass and aluminum. As every day, operations were underway, which also involved heavy vehicles such as excavators. According to what has emerged so far, it seems that a worker who was at the maneuver of a excavatorhit with the shovel a colleague of his.

The man immediately realized what had happened and promptly called for help. The 118 operators rushed to the scene, but upon their arrival they could do nothing but confirm the man’s death. The victim, as far as we know, he was 42 years old and was originally from Iglesias, in the south of Sardinia.

Later, the following also arrived on site: Carabinieriwho carried out all the surveys and will try to clarify the dynamics of the accident. The technicians of the Pressthe Service that deals with prevention and safety in the workplace.

The intent of the Prosecutor’s Office is to ascertain, if there were any, the responsibilities for this accident and whether all safety regulations were respected. Updates will follow.