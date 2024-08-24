A simple excursion turned into something very serious. A young 30-year-old boy went on the Mombarone’s peak to explore this truly suggestive location when, unfortunately, he fell from a height of about 50 meters.

Colma di Mombarone: Hiker falls from 50 meters high

To try to make this last part of summer memorable, a young boy of only 30 years old has decided to carry out an excursion on the Mombarone’s peak. This is a truly beautiful and suggestive location in the province of Biella, but even here problems can arise that in a short time can escape the control of the most precise people.

Unfortunately all this happened today, when the poor boy actually fell down the mountain. The rescuers were timely but when the boy was found, there was nothing more that could be done for him.

The height is not to be underestimated and the trauma and injuries sustained in the impact have taken their toll on this young life. The boy was recovered by 118 and the technicians of the Alpine Rescue who, unfortunately, could do nothing to save his life.

The community is shocked: another accident a few days ago

Apparently, the poor hiker’s death was not the only tragedy of the moment. According to newspaper reports, a girl of about 13 years old suffered anaphylactic shock after consuming a peanut bar. All this just a few days ago.

Fortunately, in that case the rescue team was able to intervene effectively, as the girl was taken to hospital and treated in the best possible way by the doctors. The boy, however, could not have survived in any way a fall of such magnitude. Unfortunately, nothing served to prevent it.