Salvatore Pisanelli was riding his bike on the Tuscan circuit when he lost control of the bike and fell to the ground

A very serious mourning hit the world of Italian amateur motorcycling last Thursday 22 June. Salvatore Pisanelli, a motorcycling enthusiast originally from Taranto but residing in Sardinia, lost his vote at just 53 years old. He was lapping on the Tuscan circuit of Mugello, when for reasons yet to be clarified he lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto the asphalt. Any rescue attempt was useless.

One more devastating tragedy on Italian circuits. Too often, in fact, days that should be dedicated to sport or leisure for speed enthusiasts or professionals turn into absolute drama.

The last serious accident had occurred in April, on the circuit of Misano Adriatic. Fabrizio Giraudo, an amateur rider who was running the race valid for the Italian Speed ​​Cup, in the RR Cup Class 1000 category, was involved in a serious collision with three other bikes on the first lap. Unfortunately for him there had been nothing to do.

Last Thursday a similar tragedy instead occurred in the other major Italian circuit, the Mugellowhere one of the stages of the MotoGP is also held.

Salvatore Pisanelli, a man of 53 years old originally from Taranto but resident in Sardinia for many years, he was riding his motorcycle on the Tuscan circuit.

During free practice, while driving the straight of the arrival, he has lost control of his vehicle and is crashed to the ground.

The rescuers present on the circuit immediately intervened, but they were unable to do anything to avoid the worse.

The helicopter ready to transport him to the Careggi hospital in Florence it didn’t start at allas the 53-year-old’s heart had already stopped beating.

Condolences for Salvatore Pisanelli

Salvatore Pisanelli, as mentioned, lived in Sardinia, near Olbia, where he worked as a soldier at the Capitaneria di Golfo Aranci. He was married and had two sonswho are now mourning the untimely and sudden death of their husband and father.

There are many i condolence messages appeared on social media in recent days.

“I want to remind you how you were, to think that you are still alive. I want to think that you still listen to me, that you smile like then. I’ll miss you“, wrote his sister-in-law Valeria.

The funeral of Salvatore will be celebrated next Thursday, June 29, in the Saint Joseph church in Golfo Aranci.