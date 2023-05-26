Fifty-seven years have passed since the parents of Joaquín Torres Rodes, Joaquín and Eugenia, raised the blinds of the family business with sewing tools as the backbone. Just over a month remains, until June 30, for Mercería Torres to close due to retirement. There is no generational change and the future is uncertain for the 90-meter premises and 784 euros of rent. Its current tenant believes that “they will open one more bar.”

Joaquín Torres retires from the counter at the age of sixty-five to “start living” because, he assures, he has never had a vacation due to the demanding commercial opening hours from Monday to Saturday.

In addition to the threads, thimbles and lace that are expected to be found in a haberdashery, there are tiles, pins and Spanish mantillas, manila shawls, fans, gloves and sticks for Holy Week in which Torres knew how to specialize. Underwear, baby clothes, knitwear and shirts complete his proposals. In addition, they cover buttons and put snaps. “We must diversify the commercial offer in search of new outlets.” Nothing that their parents did not do, who also came to sell toys and perfumes.

Diversification to survive



Diversification has allowed it to cope with the loss of interest in sewing and the irruption of department stores. “There are fewer and fewer people who know how to sew and who are interested in learning,” he said.

The irruption of large stores and internet sales have contributed to the commercial transformation

Torres got to know the splendor of Canales Street, where at the beginning “up to four haberdasheries” came together. Now it makes him “sad” to look at her and the rest of the historic center and see so many closed stores.

Among those who raise the blind daily, the bars have gained ground from traditional businesses such as the haberdashery that is about to leave Canales Street. A commercial transformation to which the wide range of department stores and online sales have also contributed, giants against which local businesses cannot compete. The rotation of stores is justified in the lack of profitability. “You have to pay taxes and high rents that leave little profit margin with current sales.”

“We were a small family”



Among his memories, he treasures the image of a boy who, when he returned from school, huddled among boxes while his parents were given eleven o’clock at night unpacking. From that time, in which he trusted a lot, he still has some clients. “We were like a community of neighbors, a small family, in which you knew the preferences of each one, until the large stores arrived.”

Since she began helping her parents at the age of fifteen, she has had the opportunity to attend to people who are so dear to the city such as María del Rosario Beriso Terrer ‘La Charito’ and Professor Juan Carrión. “I remember them fondly.”