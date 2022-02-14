A few days before the premiere of the documentary ‘The Tinder Scammer’in Netflixanother case similar to that of the protagonist Shimon Hayut who deceived many women through Tinder in order to get money from them was revealed.

Richard John Dexter38, from Highland Terrace, UK, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for scamming a woman he met on Tinder.

Dexter pleaded guilty, in Portsmouth Crown Court, to seven counts of fraud misrepresentation, obstruction of justice, and one count of possession of an item to commit fraud. These crimes occurred between May 2015 and May 2017 against the same woman.

How did this fraud start?

Said he had more interest in his investments than a doctor’s salary

Richard Dexter met his victim, Amrita Sebastianvia the dating app Tinder in May 2015. After talking for a long time, and as the trust between them began to grow, they began to have intimate conversations.

According to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, the prosecutor Robert Bryan assured that Dexter presented himself as a successful businessman“he was selling biopharmaceutical technology and said it was worth £6.8m and was involved in Hollywood studios.”.

He further stated, “He alluded to his immense wealth and private jets, expensive cars, and said he had more interest in his investments than a doctor’s salary.”

When trust grew between the two, Mr. Dexter began to tell Sebastian about his businesses and investments.. He told her via text: “Most of my friends joined and have debt and worries and they all make between £40,000 and £60,000. I bought a hot air balloon yesterday just because I could.”

He is UK ‘Tinder scammer’ Richard Dexter.

Ms Amrita traveled to the UK twice a year from Dubai and in August 2015 she met Dexter. In this first meeting he convinced Sebastian that needed capital to begin production of a scientific kit called a ‘bioreactor paddle’.

In addition, he promised that he would pay him 100,000 pounds sterling in interest, that is, more or less 540 million Colombian pesos. Her agreed to lend him the money and in the course of 15 months he made a series of steps of up to 68,000 pounds sterling (approximately 363 million pesos).

something wasn’t right

I felt trapped to keep it by the side

Sebastian began to realize that something wasn’t right and he began to suspect that Dexter was not the person he said he was. She says that she felt trapped and that she kept giving him money hoping to get back what she had already given him.

According to the aforementioned medium, Mrs. Amrita described him as “desperate” for money and commented: “Because I already had so much money, I felt trapped to keep it aside and felt that the £5,500 was a small loan.” .

Some time later, when it was time to pay the debt, Sebastian begged him to please return your money.

“Dexter lied saying he had closed a £3.6m deal with 3MAccording to the ‘Daily Mail’. He also promised her that 1.8 million pounds sterling was for her.

Sebastian looked for him and wrote to him but never received an answer from him, he avoided the subject with excuses. So he finally decided to look for the Police.

Mrs. Sebastian kept giving him money, hoping to get back what she had already given Dexter.

Unmasking the liar

He was a liar, but a nice character

Dexter’s house was raided by the authorities in april 2018after he was reported for fraud.

In court, Dexter’s grandmother said he regularly asked her to transfer 10 pounds (60,000 Colombian pesos) to her because his “card didn’t work.” According to The Guardian newspaper, a businessman who worked with him, Roy Maunder, said: “His stories of him were found fanciful (…) He was a liar, but a likeable character, he was a charmer“.

Richard John Dexter was convicted of fraud, falsification of patent documents and for perverting the course of justice.

Dexter maintains that he has “just over £200,000 worth of cryptocurrency assets“, admitted the fraud related to the stay of 141,500 pounds sterling (about 750 million Colombian pesos) to Mrs. Sebastian.

He denied forging patent documents and perverting the course of justice, but was convicted by juries in a trial to spend four years in jail.

A Portsmouth man – 38-year-old Richard John Dexter of Highland Terrace in Southsea, has today (10 Feb) been jailed for four years and six months after being found guilty of committing fraud and duping a woman whom he met on a dating app . Full details: https://t.co/HY9tt1j46v pic.twitter.com/nwsMR5ijS0 — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) February 10, 2022

