Gerard Moreno scores a goal against Osasuna. Jesus Diges / EFE

The narrowness of a calendar without dates and the effects derived from the pandemic are causing a general disorder in the League Championship that directly affects the classic order of the competition. Late and early matches; an equivocal classification in which all teams have not played the same matches; the constant changes of leader and bottom; the shortage of goals; pluralized irregularity with few exceptions; the lesions…

A concatenation of accidents that distorts even the classic balance sheets of the time and the witty comparisons with the previous season. The break in the League for Christmas was conducive to recovering the data, numbers and feelings of the first third of the Championship and analyzing the moment of each team, but circumstances rule. Because there is not, in this course there is no rest, while in the past after matchday 18 (12-22-19) the ball stopped until 3-1-2020, in the present the days are intertwined with two dates weekdays. A suffocation added to the lace of the days of the European competitions and the windows of the teams. A marathon that has aroused criticism from technicians and players, who have lamented that economic interests prevail over the health of footballers. One of the consequences, the proliferation of injuries.

Seven leaders

Never in the League had there been such a casual situation more typical of the Premier, which was always characterized by a more chaotic calendar caused by alternating with other domestic competitions and their tiebreakers. Officially 15 games have been played, but three teams have only played 13 games (Atlético, Sevilla and Elche). With 14 are Barcelona, ​​Granada, Getafe, Levante and Osasuna. On the contrary, Real Sociedad already has 16 because it has played one in advance.

In these 15 dates, up to seven clubs have passed for the leadership (Real Sociedad, 6 days; Atlético, 3; and Real Madrid, Granada, Betis, Getafe and Valencia, 1) and nine (Osasuna, Huesca, Valladolid, 3; and Elche , Athletic, Cádiz, Alavés, Celta and Levante, 1) for the bottom position.

In LaLiga, nine teams have already been bottoms at least once

When the competition stopped last season after matchday 18, the first four were among the forecasts: Barcelona (39 points), Real Madrid (37), Sevilla (34) and Atlético (32) and the four stayed up at the end with those of Zinedine Zidane in first place and those of Diego Pablo Simeone in third. However, at present, only in the last few days has normalized the situation with the reaction of Real Madrid, four consecutive victories, which has raised him to second place.

During the first leg of the competition both the whites and another of the eternal favorites for the title, Barcelona, ​​have been out of the Champions League positions. In fact, Ronald Koeman’s fifths still are. Real Sociedad and Villarreal now complete, together with Atlético, leaders, and Real Madrid the first four places.

Fewer home wins

So far this season, 145 league games have been played and 348 goals have been scored, an average of 2.4 per game. There have been 57 home victories, 44 draws and 44 away victories. Compared to the previous season, the most interesting data is that the number of matches has grown. Home wins have gone from 50 to 40 percent. Compared to other Championships, in the League, as in France, the home teams still win more. On the contrary, in England, Germany and Italy they are imposed more at home.

In the Premier, the Bundesliga and Serie A there are more visiting victories

As for the scorers, the previous season reached the break with 469 goals and an average of 2.6 per game. Messi was after that day 18 the top scorer with 13 goals, followed by Benzema (12) and Luis Suárez, Ángel and Gerard Moreno (10). Now the average of goals is 2.4 and the three most prolific forwards, Benzema, Gerard Moreno (four from penalties) and Aspas (three) have eight goals each. Messi, Oyarzabal and Luis Suárez add seven.

Evolution of Atlético

No team has surprised with a system or an occupation of the spaces out of the ordinary. The most striking novelty is that of the leader, Atlético de Madrid, who has not only given a twist to his tactical drawing, but has also evolved in his style with a more offensive football and a greater presence on the opposite field, which improves your possession in that area. But his average, 53 percent, places him in eighth position in the ranking in this matter.

Simeone has alternated in recent days his classic 4-4-2 with a versatile 3-5-1 that allows him to accumulate many men in front of the ball and establish several positional lines that keep the block close together. Despite this offensive advance, it is the team with the least thrashed with only five goals against. His 26 goals in favor are only surpassed by Real Madrid (27) and Barcelona (28).

A year ago, in Spain they had scored twice as many direct fouls

The other team that has earned the accolades for their flamboyant offensive play has been Real Sociedad. He came to occupy the leadership, but the injuries of vital players (Aritz Elustondo, Silva, Oyarzabal …) and his participation in the Europa League have affected his performance. Now he has six league games without winning.

More penalties

In the 145 games played, 60 penalties have been awarded, an average of 0.41 per game. Of them 48 ended in goal and 12 were missed, 80 percent correct. If this statistic confirms the upward trend of this kind of game, the more resounding is the one that affects the goals from direct free kicks. Only five have been scored so far this season and two of them were the product of two lateral throws that ended up going directly in and in a third the ball touched a component of the barrier before becoming a goal. Messi, for example, has not scored any free kick. In the previous edition, before the break for Christmas holidays, nine direct fouls had materialized. Almost double that in this course.