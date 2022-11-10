Queretaro, Qro. A trailer loaded with bundles of lime for construction ran out of brakes and caused a cannon that involved at least others six vehicles on the federal highway 57 at kilometer 209 in the direction of the city of CelayaGuanajuato, this Thursday night.

According to the first reports, the mechanical failure caused the driver of the cargo unit to lose control of the vehicle and collide with the cars that were driving in front of him, which caused the cargo to be scattered for several tens of meters on the road. .

Until the closing of this writing, the authorities reported a balance of 5 people injured, despite the spectacular nature of the accident, since the vehicles hit by the heavy unit were a total loss due to the severe damage suffered.

Elements of the Red Cross, Queretaro Firefighters and staff of Civil protection, as well as the National Guard (NG) to protect the area and serve the people who were affected by the impact.

Circulation on the road was completely closed due to indications of Civil protection while the medical care work was being carried out and later for the cleaning of the road, as the construction material was scattered throughout the asphalt strip.

Regarding the operator of the cargo unit, allegedly responsible for the accident, it transpired that he fled moments after the arrival of the emergency forces and his whereabouts are unknown, so he could not be detained for the demarcation of responsibilities.

It is worth mentioning that it is the second crash caused by a cargo unit on this highway so far this month, since on November 3, a trailer would also have lost its brakes, impacting 18 cars, which caused the death of two people and injuries of different severity to 21 more people.