Three other ships with cereals set sail this Friday from Ukraine thanks to an agreement negotiated with the mediation of the UN Y Turkey what for Russia lift port lock Ukrainians.

The departure of the three ships, loaded with more than 57,000 tons of corn, took place in parallel to a meeting in Sochi (Russia) between the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to seek the opening of negotiations for a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

The NGO Amnesty International (AI) ratified the criticism against Ukraine, for establishing military installations in schools and hospitals since the beginning of the Russian invasion, at the end of February. “I think today’s meeting will open a completely different page in Turkish-Russian relations,” the Turkish president said at the start of talks in sochi.

For his part, Putin expressed hope for an agreement to boost “the development” of “commercial and economic ties” between the two countries and thanked Erdogan for helping orchestrate the resumption of grain shipments from Ukraine.

Five days after the departure of the first grain ship from the Ukrainian port of Odessa since the start of the Russian invasion, three other cargoes left Ukraine in convoy. With them, a series of regular rotations begins to supply the agricultural markets, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced.

The first ship, which left on August 1, is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported on Friday. The next three ships will disembark in Ireland, England Y Turkeythe ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian ship with 26,000 tons of grain Photo: AFP / TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE

At the same time, a cargo ship is heading to the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk to load grain, according to the ministry: “Our main goal is to increase the volume of transshipment in our ports. We have to process 100 transshipments a month to be able to export the necessary amount.” of foodstuffs,” said Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The shipment of grains to world markets was able to resume thanks to an agreement between kyiv and Moscow mediated by Turkey and the UN, in an attempt to alleviate the food crisis that has triggered food prices. The Turkish leader wants to translate the success into truce talks in Istanbul between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Amnesty

But this diplomatic victory was overshadowed by a report published on Thursday by Amnesty International (AI) in which the organization accuses Ukrainian troops of violating international law and putting civilians in danger with their defense against the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president rejected AI’s report, saying it “shifts responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.”

In its latest report, the organization noted incidents in 19 locations where Ukrainian forces allegedly put civilians in danger by setting up bases in residential areas and launching attacks from populated areas.

Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv. (File Image) Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

After emphasizing that this “in no way justifies Russia’s indiscriminate attacks” against the civilian population, on Friday the human rights group reaffirmed that it “fully upholds” its report. “The conclusions (…) are based on evidence gathered at the end of extensive investigations that respected the same rigorous and diligent standards to which all the work of Amnesty International is subjected,” the secretary general of the NGO, Agnes, told AFP. Callamard.

Ukraine reported Russian shelling on several towns, including Nikopol and Kryvyi Rig, in the east on Friday. Several missiles fell overnight in Zaporizhia, in central Ukraine, and heavy shelling also took place on the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, in the northeast.

The governor of the southern region of Mikolaiv, which has been constantly bombed, announced on Friday a curfew in the regional capital until Monday morning to neutralize “collaborators” of the Russians.

Counteroffensive

Eight people were killed and four wounded on Thursday by a Russian attack that hit a bus stop in Toretsk, near the eastern front line, according to the regional governor.

Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive in the south of the country, where they claim to have retaken more than 50 towns controlled by Moscow. They also claimed to have liberated two villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday and one near Kharkiv on Friday.

Separately, the European Union (EU) announced on Thursday the imposition of sanctions on former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr for allegedly undermining Ukrainian security. Yanukovych was deposed in 2014 by a popular uprising against the pro-Russian position of his government. The document accuses him of plotting to return to power if the Russian invasion deposes Zelensky.

