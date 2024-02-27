Deportivo Cali He's not having a good time. The Valle del Cauca team comes from a tough defeat at home against the Tolima 1-1, but there is something deeper with one of their important players.

Those led by Jaime de la Pava They have 14 points and a good chance of qualifying for the eight best teams in the tournament, but there is an issue that worries them.

('Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video)(Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)

What is known

Luis Sandoval, one of the key players, did not appear on the group list again. What is known is that he wanted to improve the financial conditions that he agreed upon when he was fired from Junior, but the club's offer to renew his contract, which expires next June, did not convince him, which is why he was ordered not to return. to be summoned until the difference is resolved.

Luis 'Chino' Sandoval (below) scored a double for Deportivo Cali. See also The calendar with the next five games of FC Barcelona after their victory against Osasuna (2-0)

At least that's the official version. It is said in Cali that the player is uncomfortable and asked to negotiate the termination of his contract as soon as possible.

However, information came to light stating that Sandoval has been threatened and that this would be the main reason why he wants to leave the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Dorlan Pabón and Luis Sandoval Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO and Win Sports

Recently his entourage said that there were no approaches for the renewal and that the player, who enhanced his performance with Cali, would have other offers.

​

Cali decided not to call him again and now journalist Mariano Olsen warns that the situation is different.

“The striker denounces threats against him and his family. On Saturday his car was vandalized on public roads, causingaccording to his version, the absence of subsequent training sessions,” he said on his social networks.

(Another tragedy in world athletics: champion dies after collapsing at the finish line)