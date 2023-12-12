In it episode 366 from 'At the bottom there is room' a new patient arrives at the polyclinic where they work June and Dolores. For some reason, the first to receive the patient is the best friend of Charo's niece, who upon seeing her medical history decides not to treat him and passes him on to her friend, who had just entered the scene. This draws attention, because moments later in the psychiatric hospital where he was admitted Benjamin The nurses are the ones looking for July's ex-boyfriend. Furthermore, another fact that causes admiration is that the one who asks one of the nurses who they are looking for in the center is Claudia Zapata 'Shark Look', who apparently would be behind all this. Will Benjamin return to seek revenge?

How did Benjamin get to the office?

The patient who is admitted in this episode has his entire body bandaged. So far we cannot decipher under what modality he escaped from the psychiatric hospital, but what we can suggest is that Claudia Zapata It would have to do with his escape. Likewise, the former June His face is covered, this means that no one can recognize him and his data in his history would not be clear.

What happened between July and Benjamin?

July and Benjamin They were lovers, but their relationship ended after he tried to abuse her. Luckily for Charo's niece, Cristóbal goes to look for her without thinking that her friend was in danger. After that terrible experience, the kidnapper was taken to prison.