He may have stabbed Giulia in the back, not allowing her to scream: the new hypothesis of the investigators on Alessandro Impagnatiello

Alexander Impagnetiello he didn’t tell the whole truth. This is what the prosecutor and the Tramontano family lawyer think. The investigations have revealed several elements that have not found any confirmation with the 30-year-old’s confession.

He first led us to believe that his partner was 7 months pregnant moved away alone, after discovering his betrayal. Framed by the investigators, he then confessed to the crimeemphasizing that he only did it so as not to make her suffer.

Giulia no longer wanted to live and had cut her neck with the knife she was using for cooking and so he had only put an end to his suffering. However, every lie was unmasked and from the elements found in the living room of Senago’s house, another one emerged. terrible guess.

Giulia Tramontano may have been stabbed in the backwith a blow to the throat, which could also have them prevented from screaming. A reconstruction, not yet confirmed, emerged after traces of blood found with the luminol in the house the two shared.

It will be precisely the elements found by forensics that will help the investigators rebuild step by step the crime of Giulia Tramontano.

Alessandro Impagnetiello and the luggage trolley

Traces of blood were also found in other parts of the house, on the landing and on a luggage trolleywhich Alessandro Impagnetiello may have used to move the body of his partner, but of which not never talked in his interrogations.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is betting on a new premeditation request, currently excluded by the investigating magistrate. They have emerged in the last few days new research made by the accused on the web. Like the ones about rat poison and its effects on humans.

Sachets of rat poison were found in the apartment, which Impagnatiello justified by explaining that he needed them in the workplace, to get rid of rodents that he had seen. But the suspicion is what, instead, he wanted use it on Giuliabecause for days he had been premeditated to put an end to his life.

The autopsy

Friday will be carried outautopsy by Giulia Tramontano. The results will be fundamental to shed light on the modalities of what happened, on how he lost his life and even if they are in the body traces of poison.