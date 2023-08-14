28-year-old Omer Cim stabbed his partner Celine Frei Matzohl to death and then fled: arrested at the border with Austria

Another terrible feminicide took place yesterday in the quiet town of Silandro, in the province of Bolzano. The victim was called Celine Frei Matzohl and he was only 21 years old. To take her life was her ex, a 28-year-old boy, who fled after the crime. The carabinieri tracked him down and arrested him a few hours later, while he was probably fleeing towards Austria.

A bloody Sunday that ripped apart the tranquility that usually exists in Schlandersa small town of just over 6 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Bolzano.

THE parents by Celine Frei Matzohl in the morning they had denounced the disappearance daughter, worried about not hearing from him for some time.

The Carabinieri immediately concentrated their searches in Silandro, where he lived Omer Cimthe 28-year-old boyfriend of the young woman.

At the entrance to the man’s home, located on the second floor of a building in via Molini, the military found the lifeless body of the 21-year-oldtorn apart by several stab wounds.

A brutal crime that immediately triggered a manhuntthe 28-year-old, immediately held responsible for the feminicide.

Celine Frei Matzohl’s killer arrested

The Carabinieri, who also found what was most likely on the spot the murder weaponthey immediately set out to find the 28-year-old.

Hours after Celine’s body was found, the suspect was traced to the area Resia Pass. He was in his Ford Fiesta and was probably trying to flee to Austriawhose border was only a few kilometers away from his position.

The military who have set out on his trail have shot the tirescausing him to lose driving control and run off the road. soon after, the arrest and the transfer of the suspect to prison.

In addition to the community of Silandro, the community of is also deeply shocked corcesa small town in Val Venosta where Celine was originally from.

The mayor he said he was deeply shocked and incredulous of what happened. Such a young life cut short in such a brutal way.

Celine had worked in the past as a collaborator in a hotel and in an agricultural consortium.