Another one terrible diagnosis to face for Sarah Fergusonwhich has a melanoma, a skin neoplasm discovered by chance. Over the last year, Prince Andrew's ex-wife has already had to deal with a breast cancer, defeated thanks to the early diagnosis of tumor cells. Now he will have to start all over again, to try to overcome this new medical challenge, which is not easy to accept.

I've been taking some time for myself because I've been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis in a year since I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and I had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

These are the words of Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who in a post announces the new pathology that she will have to face with the help of doctors. Precisely in the days in which the United Kingdom is worried about the health conditions of Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles' prostate operation.

In recent months Sarah Ferguson had had to face a breast neoplasm, which doctors identified and treated in time. Now the diagnosis of melanoma. Dermatologists noticed the condition after removing moles from her body following breast surgery.

It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected. Of course another cancer diagnosis was a shock, but I am in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.

Sarah Ferguson and the diagnosis of melanoma

I believe my experience highlights the importance of checking the size, shape, color, texture, and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma, and I urge anyone reading this to be diligent. I am incredibly grateful to the medical teams who supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for caring for me delicately over the past few weeks, allowing me time to recover.

The Duchess of York stresses that she is at home resting, surrounded by the support and affection of her family.