Another terrible bloody crime by a migrant that claims fatalities and injuries. After Brokstedt’s knife attack, questions arise that are considered politically highly incorrect in Germany. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

And again the country faces one deadly act of blood on the train: shocked, dismayed, stunned – but, again, a little relieved. The 33-year-old Palestinian who killed two teenagers on the regional express between Kiel and Hamburg and injured other people, some of them critically, seemed “confused”, everyone says again. “Confused” is the German cipher that turns murder or terror into a kind of accident caused by illness. That means something like: terrible, but somehow not to be changed.

Knife attack in the train: the perpetrator is described as “confused”.

Is that so? Regensburg, Würzburg, Aschaffenburg, Brokstedt: The list of horrible incidents, which have in common that a migrant gives free rein to his anger at the society that took him in and gave him a refuge, is getting longer and longer. In the case of Ibrahim A., it is the whole terrible litany of well-known accompanying circumstances that make the murder a political issue: he was known to the police for several crimes, but because he was stateless he could not be deported. With this, authorities wash their hands in innocence, but they cannot undo the pain that accompanies the victims’ families throughout their lives.

At the end of the day, there are questions that have been considered politically highly incorrect to ask in Germany, at least since Merkel’s welcome culture, but which you have to ask because they rightly concern so many citizens: Why can so many people come to our country uncontrolled – and why is it possible? isn’t it about getting rid of the wicked among them before they cause harm to others? The traffic light government, which loves to talk about granting immigrants, including illegal ones, the right to stay, needs to do better here. Otherwise she risks that more and more people reject the right of asylum and humanitarian immigration.

