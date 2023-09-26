The planned adaptation to the Switch console BallisticNGa racing game inspired by Wipeout with “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steamhas been canceled due to recent policy changes Unity. Earlier this month, the software development company announced plans to charge developers every time a game using its engine is installed. Unity.

Despite a subsequent apology followed by an attempted partial retraction of these plans over the weekend, much of the development community remains frustrated by the proposed changes to the terms of use of Unityand some claim that it will affect their future projects.

Now, in one of the first concrete examples of this, the developer of BallisticNG claims that it has canceled its adaptation to the console switch as a direct result of the situation with Unity.

As ComicBook noted, developer Neognosis Posted an update on the page Steam of the game, stating that the adaptation to the console switch will no longer be carried out, in part because they would have to upgrade to a new version of Unity and therefore be subject to the new terms of service.

“Nintendo has a version requirement Unity constantly updated for game releases and we are already two years behind the threshold,” says the study. “Two weeks ago, this wouldn’t have been a problem. No doubt there would have been some difficulties in updating BallisticNG to a new version of Unity again, but it would have benefited us in the long run. “By the time we have a version of BallisticNG for switchthe version threshold Unity will outperform the new versions with the changes in the terms of service that Unity is promoting, and we currently have no confidence that they will not attempt another move or return to their original plans under or beyond these new terms of service.”

Due to this uncertainty, Neognosis claims that it has abandoned its plans for the version of switch of the game.

“Despite the efforts of Unity for bouncing back after their PR disaster, there is simply no trust and confidence for us to move forward with newer versions of their tools in the foreseeable future,” he said. “It comes with a lot of frustration and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the version for switch. “Several years of development have been dedicated to technically preparing BallisticNGfor the adaptation to the console while maintaining the usual issuance of updates for the version of PCso this is a big blow to both us and everyone else who was excited for this version of the game. “We are sorry that it came out this way, and we will be considering working with the console (or the rumored Switch 2) in a future project that is not tied to Unity“.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: What I tell them? It seems most unfair to me, I think Unity should sit down with the developers to resolve their rate plan, this would be a great opportunity for them epic will release a “light” version of Unreal Engineor something like that.