The police arrested a new suspect on Tuesday evening for possible involvement in the murder of Peter R. de Vries. The Public Prosecution Service suspects the 27-year-old man, who was arrested in Helmond in Brabant, of having participated in a criminal network that carries out violent jobs for payment, the justice system has said. announced on Wednesday. The suspect is in restrictions, he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer.

Crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was shot in the center of Amsterdam on 6 July last year, after a television appearance on a talk show. RTL Boulevard. The 27-year-old man arrested in Helmond on Tuesday evening is the sixth suspect arrested by the Public Prosecution Service.

The judiciary has demanded life in prison against two main suspects, 22-year-old Delano G. and 36-year-old Pole Kamil E.. At the beginning of this month, a man arrested in Spain was handed over to the Netherlands; according to the Public Prosecution Service, he will remain in detention longer. Finally, two men were arrested who would have shared videos of the shot De Vries shortly after the attack, according to the Public Prosecution Service in order to increase the impact of the attack.