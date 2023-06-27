The police arrested a new suspect last Thursday on suspicion of involvement in the disposal of the body of nine-year-old Gino. The Public Prosecutor has that announced Tuesday. The person is not suspected of other criminal offenses in the Gino case. The OM has not provided any further details.

The suspect has been questioned and the investigation has taken place, the OM writes. It has emerged that the person should not be detained pending further action. Once the investigation has been completed, the Public Prosecution Service will decide whether or not to prosecute the suspect.

Gino was kidnapped, abused and murdered in 2022 by 23-year-old Donny M, the main suspect confessed last year. The boy was lured from a playground in Kerkrade by M. to his home in Geleen. M. pretended to be a football coach. He allegedly drugged Gino and abused and killed the child. The remains were packed in five garbage bags and dumped a few hundred meters from his home. Last month, the Pieter Baan Center diagnosed various disorders in M. and advised TBS with compulsory treatment.