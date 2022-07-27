UpdateLast night in Helmond, the police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries (64) on 6 July last year. This is announced by the Public Prosecution Service.

On that day, after a performance in , De Vries was RTL Boulevard shot in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amsterdam, as he walked to his car. He died nine days later from his injuries.

The suspect who has now been arrested was born on Curaçao. He was arrested at a home in Helmond at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The arrest took place in the Brouwhuis district, near a small park with playground equipment. Several local residents saw how heavily packed members of the arrest team gathered around the corner: “At first I thought it was a bachelor party,” says one of the residents. “But then I saw that one was carrying a battering ram and the other a chainsaw. Then I realized it was serious.”

Eight to ten arrest team members reported to an everyday row of houses. Neighbors then first heard a gigantic bang, possibly from a flash grenade being thrown into the garden. Exactly at that moment the door of the corner house was also smashed in. "They yelled, 'Police', 'Police'. But after that, the action went very smoothly," says another resident.



With his rasta hair in a ponytail, dressed in blue overalls and with hands tied behind his back, the resident was put in a police van and taken away. They hardly know the man in the neighbourhood. He has only lived there with a young family for six months to a year. Friendly people, but hardly anyone in the street had real contact with them. At the house where the arrest took place, a young woman opens the door on Wednesday afternoon. But she does not want to comment on the arrest.

Violent jobs for a fee

Police and justice suspect that the 27-year-old man is part of a criminal organization that carries out violent jobs for payment.

Restrictions have been imposed on the man. This means that he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer. The Public Prosecution Service does not want to say which role in the murder case is attributed to the man. Justice describes its role as (indirect) involvement.

Link to Taghi

This man’s arrest is the fourth this month. It started with Krystian M. from Poland. He was arrested on 4 July in his cell in the penitentiary in Lelystad, where he was in connection with a liquidation attempt in Zeewolde in October last year. Krystian M. would have directly directed the executors of the murder of De Vries, Delano G. (22) and Kamil E. (36). Krystian M. can be linked to Ridouan Taghi, the leader of the ‘criminal organization’ that is widely regarded as the client for the murder of Peter R. de Vries.

With M.’s arrest, the investigation seemed to have accelerated. The same day, two men (aged 26 and 27) were arrested in Spain and Curaçao. They are now both in the Netherlands and are also detained. It would concern the men who filmed Peter R. de Vries lying in the street shortly after the fatal shots. By distributing those videos, the shock after the attack on De Vries was increased.

The 26-year-old man who was arrested in Spain will remain in detention longer, the judiciary also announced today. The council chamber of the Amsterdam court decided on Monday to extend his detention for 90 days.

Two men are on trial for the murder of Peter R. de Vries: Delano G. and Kamil E. They were arrested very shortly after the attack last year. Life sentences had already been demanded against them, but because of statements by a new witness, the verdict in that case has been postponed until after the summer.

The arrest team in the district in Helmond where the 27-year-old was arrested. © AD



Now six people arrested in De Vries murder case

The statements of that witness were only submitted at the beginning of this month by the Public Prosecution Service. In order to study the documents and to give the defense of the suspects a chance to respond, the case against Delano G. and Kamil E. has been reopened, which automatically also postponed the verdict. A total of six people are now imprisoned who would be involved in the murder of Peter R. de Vries.

It is suspected that the murder of De Vries has to do with his role as a confidential counselor in the extensive liquidation process Marengo, in which the main suspect is Ridouan Taghi. Earlier, the brother and the lawyer of the key witness were murdered.

