Sprinters love to provoke. Michael Johnson, one of the legends of world athletics, now 57 years old, has come up with a new professional league with which he intends to turn current athletics around like a sock: he wants spectacle and more direct confrontations between the great figures . It will be held in four cities on the American continent, will have a groundbreaking format and will focus exclusively on races: there will be no jumps or throws. There will be no hares either. The new Grand Slam Track will start in Kingston (Jamaica) in April and will continue in Miami (early May) and Philadelphia (May 30 and June 1) to conclude in Los Angeles at the end of June. Johnson has gained the support of an American firm, Winners Alliance, currently dedicated to negotiating the commercial rights of professional athletes, to finance a megaproject that will distribute financial prizes of $100,000 per winner in each event. The total endowment is 12.6 million dollars, much more than the Diamond League and on fewer dates. In principle, the initiative is viewed favorably by World Athletics, the international federation that organizes international athletics competitions. Raúl Chapado, its vice president, indicates that this new league has been well received in the Monaco offices. «I think this is something very positive. Everything that involves the arrival of new investors and companies that bet on athletics is very beneficial for athletes. As long as they are within the World Athletics calendar and the events are carried out in accordance with international regulations, these new competitions are well received by all levels. There have been contacts with Michael Johnson and the records achieved in this competition will be valid. Chapado does not see any conflict with the evidence that currently exists. «There will be no interference with the Diamond League. Everything adds up, just as it has happened in the marathon with the Majors. “It will be beneficial because more money will come for the athletes.” For his part, Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and candidate to preside over the International Olympic Committee, has settled the issue bluntly: «I see this new initiative more as a collaboration. I do not perceive them as competitors with our Diamond League. Related news standard No Athletics New sanction for Mo Katir for manipulating the documents of one of his failed localization attempts Javier Asprón standard No Athletics Valencia makes the most difficult one yet: another record against everything and against all Ignacio RomoHowever, not everything is wonderful at the start of this Grand Slam. Noah Lyles, reigning Olympic 100-meter champion and currently the most charismatic athlete in the United States, has been skeptical of the new league. The Florida-based sprinter has not yet wanted to sign the contract with Michael Johnson (who is eager to have his participation) because he argues that Grand Slam Track does not have an American television network willing to broadcast it. Noah has given a very graphic example. “If a tree falls in a lonely forest… does it make a sound?” No jumps or throws The biggest criticisms of the new league format have focused precisely on its greatest differential aspect: the lack of jumps or throws. Michael Johnson only wants racing at his athletics rallies and argues it in a very provocative way. «I’m only going to save the athletics that can be saved and that is track: racing. Jumps and throws are for World Cups and the Olympic Games. Antonio Corgos managed to qualify for three long jump finals, in Moscow’80, Los Angeles’84 and Seoul’88. The Barcelonan expresses himself bluntly for ABC. «For me this is not athletics. The essence of our sport, since its origins, is going to a stadium, watching a race, looking to the right where they are throwing weights and to the left where there is a pole vault. It is a sum of specialties that make up what we call athletics. Why change it? Don’t call it athletics, call it a spectacle. Corgos believes that this exclusivity format for races “must be due to money issues. I suppose there are private people here who will give money to those who run. I don’t know. “Let them do what they want.” Michael Johnson, the promoter of the Grand Slam Track REUTERS “What they are looking for is dynamism, one race after another without waiting times.” This is how Miguel Mostaza, the most important manager of our athletics, tries to explain it. «Last year Michael Johnson already explained it to me when he came to Madrid: they are not addressing the athletics fan but rather the great American consumer of sports on television. That is their goal. For Mostaza, this league is very designed for athletes from America but clashes greatly with the calendar of European athletes: “You have to understand that the short track season in 2025 has European and World Championships. It will end in March. Normally European athletes rest, slow down a little and recharge their batteries with training in April and May, which is precisely when the Grand Slam Track starts. That doesn’t suit us well. They have contacted my athletes, like Mariano García, Esther Guerrero, Marta García… but the dates don’t fit us well.” Asier Martínez, European champion of the 110 meter hurdles, confirms to ABC that he has also been contacted by the Grand Slam Track. «The truth is that I like this competition, the problem is that I don’t really like having to travel to the United States in the middle of the season, especially because of last year’s experience when I had to go to the Diamond in Oregon, which Then I paid dearly in the Europeans. And there is also the issue that you have to run hurdles but also 100 meters, and in speed any black hurdler beats us. At the moment, there are many figures who have already signed with Grand Slam Track and will be present in their first competition on April 4 in Jamaican lands. Sydney McLoughlin, the undisputed queen of hurdles, or sprinter Fred Kerley, 100-meter world champion in 2022, top a list that already has more than 40 important names. Apart from Noah Lyles, figures such as Ingebrigtsen, Holloway, Warholm, Richardson or Femke Bol are missed. Perhaps one of them will be hired in the coming weeks although the Europeans are more reluctant to the obligation to be fit in April, especially because the short track season ends on March 23. There will be no rest or preseason possible. Mario García Romo has not yet been contacted by Michael Johnson’s team. The miller from Salamanca returned to Europe this Friday from his US base in Boulder (where he resides and trains): «It is a competition that I like because of its characteristics. There will be no hares and the same middle distance runners will face each other twice in the same weekend, first in 800 meters and the next day in 1,500 meters. This ensures tests of great beauty that will be very attractive to viewers. “García Romo, who attends ABC from Bath (England) where he will spend Christmas while recovering from pubalgia, has ruled out his participation this winter in the season ‘ short track’ although he is very open to competing in Michael Johnson’s league. «If you call me, of course I will accept. My training partner, the American Nuguse, has already signed the contract with the four competitions and I would like to accompany him. The limitation to the American continent is, according to Romo, the greatest weakness of the Grand Slam Track in its first year. «I think it will have to expand to other geographies, such as Europe, Asia or Africa to become a truly impactful league. It will take years to be fully implemented and I think it will not interfere with the Diamond League: the two can coexist perfectly. “Calendar overloadThe coaches seem somewhat more concerned about the excess of competitions and the overload of the calendar. Antonio Serrano, the most prestigious coach in Spanish athletics, draws attention to the dangers of overlapping events throughout the year. «Here we run the risk of what is happening in football happening, with the excess of games and the appearance of injuries. There is a group of athletes, the super elite, who are the most in demand, constantly, in all competitions and who are required to be in shape all year round. That is very hard from a physical point of view, but also mentally. Serrano considers that, on the other hand, “it is good that athletics continues to grow with new proposals and competitions, this indicates that our sport attracts interest and public. What bothers me about this new league is that not all the specialties are competed for. I would like there to be a triple jump, 3,000 meter obstacles… more variety.” While the athletes close the year still thinking about the cross country and asphalt events and with their sights already set on the imminent start of the ‘short track’ season, fans already have one eye on the Grand Slam Track. There is just over three months until it starts. It will be in Kingston, April 4. The land of Usain Bolt.

