“Long journey after a long time of anxiety”, said the first lady live to record the arrival of those rescued from the war

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, held live in your Instagram on Monday (November 13, 2023) to register the arrival of the group of 32 people who were in the Gaza Strip. There are 22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are relatives of the repatriates. They landed at Brasília Air Base at 11:24 pm. “Another successful stage of Operation Returning in Peace!”, said the first lady. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), State ministers and commanders of the Armed Forces were also present. “A long journey after a long time of anxiety”, Janja said. The first lady also said she hopes that Israel will accept a new list to rescue more Brazilians from the conflict in the Middle East.

Watch Janja’s live (15min45s):