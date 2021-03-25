“Within the law everything, outside the law nothing.” With this textual phrase of Juan Perón, Walmart titles a wide request that is published today in all the national media in the country, including Clarion and La Nación, in which it exposes a conflict with the Truckers union, led by Pablo Moyano, with its axis at the chain’s only logistics center, from which about 500 workers they supply the 92 branches distributed throughout the country.

The root of the fight has to do with the sale of the North American chain to businessman Francisco De Narváez, in November of last year. “We acquired Walmart shares in the country with the firm purpose of investing, developing, growing and secure more than 10,000 jobs“says the company’s statement. They then add that,” almost immediately we received the request from the Union of Drivers and Trucks of dismiss the affected personnel at the Distribution Center, compensate them and rehire them with the same seniority“.

For the De Narváez group, this is “an illegitimate practice, not provided for by any current legal framework, nor with the way in which we develop our activity in the country. “The statement clarifies that” in the face of our refusal, in the last two weeks we were conditioned by recurring covert force measures which led to a 75% drop in the distribution of basic foods and a shortage of essential products to more than 1 million families. “

In the final part of the text, Walmart asks the Government to intervene in the conflict “to guarantee the supply of all Argentine households.” The conflict with the Moyano is the first serious obstacle faced by De Narváez in his return to supermarkets, 22 years after the sale of Tía. Walmart is today in full restructuring. At the head of the chain are two men of his close trust, Fernando Minaudo and Federico Erhart, who design a strategy to lead in the mass consumption business.

“The Truckers claim started from day one. The union considers that the change of owner implies the 500 employee employment contract transfers, the payment of the double indemnity and retake them with the same seniority. But in this case it does not apply, because the only thing that changed was the shareholder, the company is the same: it has the same CUIT, the same suppliers, the same debts and the same assets, “remarked a business source.

As the request says, the fight comes from afar but deepened two weeks ago. De Narváez himself closely followed the arm wrestling, to such an extent that a few days ago he arranged a meeting at the Truckers headquarters to negotiate face to face with Moyano. They say it was a short, unfriendly meeting that produced no progress. The same source assures that shortly thereafter, the pressures increased in the Distribution Center, “with assemblies, collaboration and work being removed from regulations”, which produced shortages of merchandise, especially in the smallest branches of the chain.

Walmart is the 4th chain in the country behind Carrefour, Cencosud (Jumbo, Disco and Vea) and Coto. Today it has a 12% market share and is in the process of restructuring. It has 31 hypermarkets (Walmart), two wholesale stores (Punto Mayorista) and the rest are supermarkets that carry the Changomas flag. In addition to the union conflict, De Narváez has the challenge of replacing the Walmart brand and defining a strategy to address new consumer habits, such as eCommerce, promoted during the pandemic.

Look also