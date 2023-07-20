The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to strengthen itself in the best way at this start of the tournament. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti is not living a good moment, since they have added 3 consecutive defeats.
Now, those with long cement pants are desperate and want to make a new signing to try to get out of the hole in which they have fallen, being the last place in the general classification with 0 units.
Despite the fact that there is no room for another foreign element in the cement workforce, everything seems to indicate that Christian Tabó and Ivan Morales they have the hours counted in the Machine, so the option of a new foreign element has been opened.
More Liga MX transfer news:
According to the first reports, the managers closely follow the footballer Gauthier Heinwho plays in French soccer with the auxerre.
However, it is not the only viable option, since studying the footballer, it was determined that he is a winger with few goals, so the new candidate would be the Argentine Leandro Diazwho is an attacker for Lanús.
For his part, Leandro Díaz has a developed nose for goalscoring and is one of the key men of the South American club. So far in the tournament, Díaz has 11 goals and 3 assists in just 22 games, surprising numbers that have caused Cruz Azul to raise its hand to take over his services.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#striker #option #Cruz #Azul #reinforce #defense
Leave a Reply