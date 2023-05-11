Of the first five F1 races held in 2023 at the time of writing, four have been on a street circuit. In the remainder of the season, four more will pass between the permanent circuits. Ten years ago, four of the nineteen races were on a street circuit. Now that is eight out of 23. That growth does not seem to stop.

It was previously announced that London is hungry for a GP and that talks are progressing steadily. Now it appears that the mayor of Madrid also sees a race in his city. He tells his story to the Spanish newspaper Mark. “The negotiations about a Grand Prix in Madrid are going reasonably well,” said the mayor. He does not want to hang a percentage on the chance that there will also be a race in Madrid.

Mayor Martínez Almeida also explains why so many big cities are eager to be the scene of an F1 race: “It’s one of the biggest events in existence and cities are judged by their ability to attract great events.” The organization does not have to think about the circuit, because there is already a circuit just above Madrid, called Jarama. Can they go racing there, right? Apparently not.

Circuit for the Madrid GP

According to Mark everything indicates that a job will be chosen in the city near the training complex of football club Real Madrid and the stock exchange building IFEMA. The exact form of the job can be found in the Twitter post below. The chairman of IFEMA appears to have already been in contact with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali. Mark expect that when the GP comes from Madrid he will relieve the race in Barcelona. That circuit may host the Spanish GP until 2026.