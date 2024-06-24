Just as it happened with Spotify, the streaming service Paramount Plus is going to suffer a price increase in its plans subscription. This will surely surprise you because of all the options on the market it is the one with the fewest users and an increase in the different plans may not encourage potential consumers much.

The streaming service Paramount Plus declared that starting August 20 it will raise the price of all its subscriptions, from the combo it has with Showtime to the most basic ones that even come with commercials.

For example, the most expensive subscription goes from 11.99 USD to 12.99 USD per monthwhile the most basic one that comes with commercials will cost 7.99 USD and that translates into an increase of two dollars.

Those who pay the annual price will not see an increase in price. The bad thing is that there will be users who will see an increase starting September 20. The point is that they may also be alienating potential consumers who may have wanted to know about the service, but now they won’t want to.

Paramount Plus is far from a competitive streaming service

Paramount Plus is very far from competing with Max, Netflix and Disney Plus. According to data from Statistaare in sixth place, just above Apple TV and Peacock, and already far from Max and Hulu.

With the price increase we could see a drop in subscribers, since better content is not being guaranteed, they are just seeing how to sustain it. Likewise, they recently lost the rights to the English Premier League, which is why many had subscribed.

Now it seems difficult for anyone to want to enter Paramount Plus, so we'll see how it turns out.