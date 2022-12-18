One earthquake after another in the world of football. After Francesco Ghirelli’s resignation as president of Lega Pro on Friday, today also those of the number one from The Hague were added, Alfredo Trentalange. They arrived on the eve of a federal council which also had the “situation of the Italian Referees Association and consequent provisions” on the agenda. This is because, according to the federal prosecutor’s notice of closure of the investigation, Trentalange’s “disciplinary conduct” had emerged in the case Rosario D’Onofrio, former chief prosecutor Aia arrested for international drug trafficking.

“I resigned – he explains on the phone with Ansa – as a sense of responsibility to avoid placing the association in receivership.” In fact, on the table of the Football Federation, the provision for requesting a commissioner was already ready, which tomorrow would be put to a vote in the council. A move that triggered the resignation of Trentalange (now The Hague will have 90 days to go to elections and find a successor) and that Gravina thought could come much sooner given that in the last federal council he had been the FIGC’s number one say: “I am sure that if further elements should emerge, Trentalange himself will be the first to take a step back”. Chinè’s notice of closure of the investigation then referred to those elements. Trentalange had been heard by the federal prosecutor on Friday, and had “told the whole truth”, in the words of his lawyer, reiterating that there had been no omission in his actions. Yesterday Trentalange received unanimous signals of support from the regional presidents, and chose to protect the association from an “undeserved” commissioner. Number 1 Aia says he is serene, awaiting the conclusion of the investigation.

Gravina tomorrow, in front of the federal councillors, will nonetheless present his political assessment of what has happened so far, as well as Trentalange will also be present to provide his explanations and prove calm on the matter. He will also do the same this evening at 21 in a video call with the members of the National Committee of The Hague and the presidents of the respective macro-regions to explain the reasons for this choice, with the latter who only yesterday expressed broad consensus regarding his acted as chairman of the referees. On the alleged omissions in the D’Onofrio case, on the other hand, it will be the federal prosecutor who heard him on Friday and is now studying the documentation attached to the defense brief.

The Trentalange case, however, will not be the only one on tomorrow’s board, because before the chaos in the Hague, it should have been the day in which the leagues presented a joint plan for the reform of Italian football to Gravina. A proposal document from Serie A has arrived, but not as intended by the Football Federation. AND on this source the battle seems to have just begun.