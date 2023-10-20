The storm Aline crossed Spain on Thursday leaving historical rainfall records, with 134 liters per square meter in La Covatilla (Salamanca), 122 in Navalvillar de Ibor (Cáceres) and 114 in Madrid, where the absolute rainfall record was broken. In the capital, the water cascaded down the subway and the sewers spewed out jets like geysers. In up to 19 stations of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in 10 provinces 100 liters were exceeded, some unusual data. In addition, the storm left hurricane gusts of wind, above 120 kilometers per hour, in mountain areas such as Huesca, La Rioja, Salamanca and Granada and on coasts such as A Coruña and Almería, with a maximum of 161 in Cerler (Huesca ).

This Friday, Aline will continue on the way towards the interior of Europe, but another day of “disastrous weather” is expected in Spain due to a new storm, this one without a name due to the lower intensity of its winds and rains, which affects, above all, the north of the country , with the entire Cantabrian coast under red notice, the maximum, due to bad seas. Wild waves of 8 to 10 meters are expected in Galicia and 8 to 9 meters in Cantabria, Asturias and the Basque Country. Although the largest ones “will not occur on the coast, but a little out to sea, it is advisable not to go near” beaches and cliffs, asks Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

The wind also blows with very strong gusts on the Cantabrian coast, where a gust of 156 has already been measured in Estaca de Bares (A Coruña) and 121 in Cabo Peñas (Asturias). Andalusia and the Balearic Islands have orange warnings, the second on a scale of three, due to maritime storms, and the warning is yellow, the lowest, due to rain and winds in Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Macha, Catalonia, Community of Madrid , Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Valencian Community and Melilla.

The rains, which in some areas have continued during the early hours, continue in Galicia, Cantabrian communities and the Pyrenees, where they can be locally intense and accompanied by storms, as well as in parts of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. With less intensity, it can also rain in the areas of the peninsular mountains and “dispersedly in other parts of the interior.” But, in general, they will decrease throughout the day, except in the Canary Islands, where it may rain locally moderately on all the islands. In addition, it will snow above 1,600 meters in the north and 2,000 in the Central system. And the maximum temperatures will continue to drop: they will only exceed 25° on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands, while they will remain below 20° in much of the Peninsula.

Saturday without rain, which will return from Sunday

Saturday will be “a day of truce”, but starting on Sunday the agency expects the arrival of more storms, which will bring rain over the following days to a good part of the territory, especially to the western half, while the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands They will remain “a little more on the sidelines.” In addition, they will be accompanied by strong or very strong gusts of wind and temperatures will suffer “ups and downs as their associated fronts pass,” but in general they will remain “at values ​​typical of the season, or even somewhat low, in areas of the interior of the peninsula.” .

Thus, Saturday will begin with “some rain in Galicia and Catalonia, which cannot be ruled out in other parts of the western half of the Peninsula, but with a tendency to subside.” In the rest of the country it will not rain and the atmosphere will be “cooler in the early hours.” There will be light frosts in the mountains and in some inland cities it will be around 5° in the morning. In the central hours of the day, it will not reach 20°, except in coastal areas and the southern third. There are only warnings for rough seaswhich are orange in Asturias, Cantabria, Galicia and the Basque Country, and yellow in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

This autumn atmosphere “will continue on Sunday, with frost again, especially in high points of the eastern interior of the peninsula.” During central hours, thermometers will add 3° or 4° to Saturday’s values. The most important thing will be “the approach of a new storm through the Gulf of Cádiz, which will lead, in principle and with some uncertainty, to rain in large areas of the south, center and west of the peninsula.” They will be locally strong, persistent and with storms in the west of Extremadura and Andalusia and around the Central system. These rains “could move more weakly to other points, but it does not seem that they will reach the Mediterranean or the Balearic Islands.” There will be strong gusts of wind in the south, especially in Western Andalusia, in the central area and in the Pyrenees. Andalusia will be under orange notice for tomorrow Mar and yellow for rain and wind. In Castilla y León there will be yellow due to rain and in Extremadura, due to rain and wind.

On Monday, the storm will cross the Peninsula from south to north and will leave “widespread rain, except in the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands.” They will be more abundant in the western half of the peninsula and in the surroundings of the Pyrenees. In this mountain range, in the Central system and in the extreme south of Andalusia, “they can be strong or persistent.” The wind can also blow strongly and snow in the mountains above 1,800 to 2,000 meters. Temperatures “will drop in the west and rise in the east”, with more than 25° on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands and just 15° in cities in Castilla y León.

On Tuesday, Aemet expects “rain in large areas of the territory, although generally less abundant, with temperatures that tend to rise.” This variable environment, with rainfall, especially in the western part of the peninsula, in the central area and in the Pyrenees and less likely on the Mediterranean slope, “will continue in the following days, although with higher temperatures that, in general, will be typical of the time of year or a little lower in inland points.”

In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies will predominate over the weekend, with rain and showers more likely on the islands with greater relief and temperatures will drop slightly. The week will begin with cloudy intervals, a probability of rain in the north of the most mountainous islands and slightly decreasing temperatures.