Nerves on in the challenge valid for the Costa Brava trophy, which ends in controversy even beyond the final whistle. Forgiven Luis Alberto, who is deployed owner

After the 3-0 suffered against Aston Villa, Lazio lost 2-1 against Girona. In the challenge in Spain for the assignment of the Costa Brava trophy, Sarri’s team falls apart from the start of the second half, conceding two goals and falling into the traps of a friendly match with too many tensions (Zaccagni sent off and in the red end also for Sarri). Backlash with a nice goal by Taty Castellanos in the first center with the biancoceleste shirt. Thus the defeat of measure may appear less hard to digest. Positive notes for Lazio from the first half, especially on a competitive level.

WIZARD FORGIVED — As owner Luis Alberto: total "forgiveness" therefore for the Wizard after missing Thursday's match in Birmingham against Aston Villa due to disagreements with the club over the renewal of the contract, which were later resolved. The Spaniard's behavior had annoyed the locker room as well as embittered Sarri. On Friday evening the playmaker joined the team in Spain. With a clarification with teammates and technical staff. And the newfound peace was also heralded via social networks on Saturday with smiling posts from the Magician. Sarri has thus decided not to "sanction" him. In recent summers, some of his tantrums had led the coach to let him pass from the bench as well. Various Hysaj, Pedro and Marcos Antonio pitted for physical problems. From via Provedel between the posts. Defense with Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli and Marusic. In midfield Basic and Cataldi (captain armband as a "gift" on his twenty-ninth birthday) with Luis Alberto. Trident with Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni. The Biancocelesti hold up the impact of the Spaniards, who are ahead in terms of condition. Provedel makes a shield. Zaccagni tries the way of the net. Vecino goes to warm up, Luis Alberto seems to feel some annoyance but then continues to lead the Biancoceleste maneuver. Good starting point for the property in the Spanish area. In the half-time finale, the Biancocelesti gain meters.

GOALS AND POISONS — The race is unlocked at the start of recovery. In the 6th minute, Girona took the lead with a blow from Tsygankov from distance. Game with frequent accents of tension that explode in the 13th minute: bickering and shoving between Luis Alberto and Savio which spreads to other players of the two teams. Referee Garcia Verduta warns Luis Alberto and Savio. Immobile, Basic and Romagnoli leave, space for Castellanos (formerly on duty, awarded before the match), Vecino and Casale. In the 21st minute Zaccagni was sent off: second yellow card after a hard intervention on Martinez. Sarri also protests: booked. On 24′ Luis Alberto, feeling the effects of the increasingly nervous atmosphere of the match, was replaced by Cancellieri. One minute after Girona doubled their lead: Stuani's header mocked the Lazio defence. In the 32nd minute the Biancocelesti score with a nice shot from Castellanos: a decisive touch at the far post. New tensions: Marusic and Stuani booked. Lazio tries to mend the game. More protests and Sarri on the end credits is sent off while Fernandes and Vecino try to get to the equalizer. But the bright tones among the players go well beyond the final whistle.