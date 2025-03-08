03/08/2025



Updated at 5:51 p.m.





He Manchester City It still does not find the course of the season and its ticket for the next Champions League is complicated. The ‘Skyblue’ had marked on the calendar the confrontation of this Saturday against Nottingham Forest, and it is not for less, since the third position of the Premier League was played.

The Mancunian club visited his opponent with the hope of taking the 3 points and finding the regularity that they long for, however, they left empty -handed once again. The Nuno Espirito Santo as a whole won the victory (1-0) in the last moments thanks to an Hudson -odoi goal. Although the Pep Guardiola team maintained possession of the match, they were not able to finish the plays effectively and ended up paying their mistakes at the end of the game.

Although the revelation team of England did not arrive at its best, they knew how to maintain their third place in the table in front of a little blunt City, which will suffer to qualify for the next Champions League. The Manchester team is fourth in the league, a position that ensures the pass to the maximum European competition, but they would stay out if Chelsea wins tomorrow. Although it is expected that the Premier will get an extra hole by leading the UEFA ranking coefficient, that position is very coveted by its rivals.

Since Rodri was injured, the reality is that Manchester City has not been able to shine again with the game that characterized them so much. The Catalan coach continues to test with his workforce but particularly highlights Kevin’s substitutions of Bruyne, which is already discussed of a departure in summer. The team ‘Skyblue’ will have to survive in the 10 days of Premier, the coach himself saw him come before the confrontation: «It will not be the end of the world if we do not qualify for the Champions League. We have 10 finals ahead to qualify and the first is already the next game ».