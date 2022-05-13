Hours of hesitation in a Sevilla that has won three draws in its last three games and has not just finished qualifying for the Champions League. Hours of hard work for Monchi, the visible head of the project in sports, Absent in the last days of the Nervionian day-to-day due to encountering coronavirus. Before visiting the Wanda in another bullet to tie the maximum continental competition, the sports director He wanted to take a step forward in the media.

“Back to the sports city after 8 days of fighting with Covid. At the best time to be close to coaches and players”, Monchi wrote on his Twitter account, along with a photo in which he can be seen on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva. As in other times of great nervousness in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, the Cadiz appears to put the necessary calm.

And as in many other moments during his two stages as head of sports, Monchi will meet with all the actors to try to redirect the situation. With Julen Lopetegui, who is seen surpassed on some occasions, also for statements that do not convince the fans at press conferences. And of course, trying to stimulate the soccer players, many of whom they have not achieved or are now achieving the performance for which they were signed.

After an impasse of two campaigns in Rome, the considered best sports director in the world returned to Nervión during the last great moment of crisis, when between April and March 2020 even qualification for the Europa League was in danger. His return calmed down the spirits and established another time of prosperity that in recent weeks seems to be faltering. Now he will try to redirect the situation.