And the French star wrote in his account on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously:

“Four years ago, I wore the Newcastle shirt for the first time.”

“At that moment, I not only realized that I would become a Newcastle player, but that I would also become a fan of the club.”

“Some may think this is a nice farewell message, but the feelings are much deeper than any word I can say.”

“I had opportunities to leave during difficult periods for the club, but at that time I decided to continue and help them stay in the Premier League.”

And it was reported that the 26-year-old decided to leave Newcastle, in order to join Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia in a huge deal.

Al-Ahly supported its ranks strongly after quickly returning to the top flight, and signed more than one distinguished player from the “Premier League”, led by Algerian Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, Roberto Firmino from Liverpool and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.

Saint-Maximin had moved to Newcastle in 2019 from Nice, France, after playing in many teams, including Monaco, Bastia and Hanover in “League 1”.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, after finishing in the Premier League in the Golden Square last season.