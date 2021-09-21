Eighteen years ago a female doctor ran amok with a knife and stabbed three people. She was sent to a pschiatric hospital. Released four years ago, she has now done the same again.

Doctor Noelia de Mingo suffered another schizophrenic episode yesterday and stabbed two women in a pharmacy in Madrid. One of the victims, a 46-year old, is gravely injured with a knife wound to the side. The other victim, a 53-year old, managed to escape but not before suffering several superficial knife wounds.

It was back in 2003, when the aggressor worked as a doctor, that she stabbed three people to death and left five others badly injured. She had suffered a pyschotic episode and attacked everybody she came across on the third floor of a building.

At her trial she was found not guilty of murder as she been diagnosed by a medical expert with paranoid schizophrenia. Instead she was sentenced to spend 25 years as a patient in a psychiatric hospital. However, in 2017 she was released under supervised parole after her mother guaranteed that she would make sure that her daughter took all her medicine.

Since then she has lived in the El Molar area of ​​Madrid in the custody of her 79-year-old mother with visits to a day center every two weeks for a psychiatric revision.

Editorial comment: now explain to the families of three people killed in 2003 by this woman that experts considered that it would be OK for her to be released.

(News: Madrid)