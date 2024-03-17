The speaker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group “Tavria” resigned from his post

Another speaker of the operational-strategic group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Tavria”, Dmitry Likhovoy, announced his resignation. He wrote about this on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned). The man regularly made statements about the situation of the group, including during the battles for Avdiivka.

“As of yesterday, I am no longer the head of the public relations department or the speaker of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops,” he wrote on the social network blog and noted that he is now returning to his daily duties.

Previously, the American newspaper Washington Post reported, including with reference to Likhovoy, that Russian bombs played an important role in the liberation of Avdievka in the DPR. As the publication wrote, Likhovoy pointed out the destructive power of these ammunition.

Earlier, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nikolai Oleshchuk, announced the dismissal of the representative of the command of the Armed Forces, Colonel Yuri Ignat, in connection with a transfer to another position.