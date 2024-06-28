Few have noticed one of the most significant phenomena of the López Obrador government; that at the end of the six-year term also marks the first six years of the birth of the derogatory noun “chairo”.

As many surely remember, “chairo” is a noun that the popular word coined to identify fanatics, fools, clinging or, simply, hallucinated with a political idea, a game or one religion.

The curious thing is that six years after the birth of the “chairos”, the derogatory noun not only has its own full identity, but also confirms that the “lopista” fans They remain blind, deaf and are victims of the “Stockholm Syndrome”, to the extent that there are many who warn of the risk “of a second chairo government”, with “Madame President”.

And why do fans of AMLO and of Brunette Are they victims of “Stockholm Syndrome”?

For one basic reason: because even though they are victims of the most thief governmentfurther opaque, with more violent deaths in all historywith higher public debtlower growth and more insecurity, They are still in love with the wrongly called 4-T.

And it is that the “chaira identity” goes far beyond a leader or a party; The truth is that she is related to Mexican citizens who have little or no preparation, a lot of hope and no reason.

Worse still, despite the fact that, in itself, the nickname “chairo” is an insult, thanks to social networks it also identifies a typology of bots that – blindly, deaf and with terrible spelling – defend the indefensible, a “narco-party” already their “narco-governments”.

And if you doubt that the “chairos“They are blind, deaf and in love with those who violate them daily, here are 20 compelling examples:

1.- What have the “ said?chairos” about him terror government of AMLOwith 200 thousand violent deaths; with 50 thousand missing persons; with an epidemic of femicides? Yes, they remain silent like mummies.

2.- What have the “chairos” said about a million victims due to the wrong and Manichean handling of the pandemic? They remain silent and silent.

3.- What have the “chairos” said about the total destruction of the public health system, to the point that today health was privatized out of necessity? They remain silent, even though they are the most affected.

4.- What have the “chairos” said about the lack of economic growth and unchecked inflation, even though they are the most affected? Silence.

5.- What have the “chairos” said about the scandalous external debt, of more than 6 billion pesos, despite the fact that it will put their children’s children in debt? They are silent as mummies.

6.- What have the “chairos” said about the gross militarization, which turns Mexican democracy into a caricature at the service of the military coup plotters? Keep quiet.

7.- What have the chairos said about this gross complicity of all Morena governments, from the federal government to the most humble municipal government, with criminal gangs, which turns the Mexican State into a “narco-State”? They prefer silence.

8.- What have the “chairos” said about the disappearance of counterweights and the death of the division of powers? Shhhhhh.

9.- What have the “chairos” said about the hundreds of violations of the Constitution by the Mexican president? Deathly silence.

10.- What have the “chairos” said about the more than 150 thousand lies of their beloved leader, in the lying morning press conferences? They remain silent like deaf people.

11.- What have the “chairos” said about the most corrupt government in history, headed by their beloved leader? Shhhhh.

12.- What have the “chairos” said about the abundant evidence of the corruption of the entire criminal gang of the presidential family? They remain silent in complicity.

13.- What have the “chairos” said about the sad reality that Mexico is the world champion in the highest number of journalists killed in the world? Here they do not remain silent, but applaud with pleasure.

14.- What have the “chairos” said about AMLO’s dictatorial drive, not to persecute thieves, criminals and drug traffickers, but rather to persecute those who denounce theft, crime and violence? They remain silent.

15.- What have the chairos said about the mockery that means that they are taught to insult PRIAN and the reality is that Morena is the party with the most ex-PRI and ex-PAN members? They hide their heads like ostriches.

16.- What have the “chairos” said about the insulting waste of public money in cases such as the Mayan Train, the Dos Bocas Refinery and the failed AIFA? They turn the other way.

17.- What have the “chairos” said about the scandalous figure of almost 50 million Mexicans pushed into poverty and extreme poverty, due to AMLO’s wrong policies? Shhhhh.

18.- What have the “chairos” said about the painful reality that 12 of the 20 most dangerous cities in the world are Mexican? They prefer silence.

19.- What have the “chairos” said about the scandalous figure that Mexico is the largest producer of synthetic drugs in the world? They close their eyes and remain silent.

20.- And what did the chairos say about the electoral fraud imposed on “Madam President”? They clapped like seals.

The above is the x-ray of the blindness, deafness and stupidity of the average “chairo”; species that will continue to flourish in the six-year period to come.

By the way, I presented the same exercise today here in the Political Itinerary of April 30, 2018, titled: “The double standard “chaira!”

And on that occasion I said that the danger of blindness, deafness and stupidity of the Morena and AMLO fanatics was the best sign that López’s government would be a failed one.

And again time proved me right. Yes, always the time.

At the time.

More from the same author: