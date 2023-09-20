A HOT POTATO that has to be deactivated now, Pemex Industrial Transformation with carriers at your service for the supply of the hydrocarbons in all the country.

Nine months have passed since this union asked to adjust the terms of the contract for gasoline distribution and avoid having their rates reduced by a miscalculation in the prices of diesel they consume.

Pemex determines the payment of the rate based on the cost of diesel with a calculation made from international oil prices and not on the tabulators of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

If the body chaired by Leopoldo Menchi were taken as a reference, the carriers They would not suffer an 8% reduction in their compensation, as they are about to be sanctioned by the parastatal.

This reduction will directly affect fuel supply operations at the national level, since these would become unaffordable.

The final decision to adjust the calculations of the true cost of diesel, among other factors, rests squarely with Pemex Industrial Transformation and in the Fuel Marketing Company, headed by Jorge LuisBasaldúa and Alberto Velázquez, who would be responsible for a probable gasoline shortage.

The transporters, angry in the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar), chaired by José Ramón Medrano, claim that the real situation faced by its members has not been understood.

They insist that erroneous parameters have been used to determine their rate, ensuring that the price of diesel decreased almost 20% between November 2022 and May 2023, when the CRE has reported that the price per liter of fuel registered a reduction from 23.73 to 23.70 pesos, practically without variation.

In recent weeks there have been rapprochements between transporters and managers of Pemex Logistics, directed by Javier Gonzálezdel Villar, who sent his pair of Pemex Industrial Transformation a proposal for a solution, an entity that has not stepped up to solve this problem that could translate into a serious impact on the fuel supply.

The most worrying thing about the case is that everything seems to indicate that Octavio Romero has not been informed of the seriousness of this matter and those affected are certain that the problem will be resolved when the concern about the supply of hydrocarbons rises to the 44th floor of the Marina tower. National.

LIKE YESTERDAY WE INFORMED YOUUnifin presented the proposed Bankruptcy Agreement, which includes the terms of a restructuring agreement with its creditors. It contemplates exit financing necessary to support its recovery plan. business and operations and generate recovery for the benefit of its different interest groups. The agreement is still subject to final negotiation and continues to explore additional alternative sources of financing and investment. Rodrigo Lebois’s company has already published the document with the material differences between the terms of its previous proposal and what was finally included in the agreement proposal presented on Friday by the conciliator, Enrique Estrella, before the Judge. The adjustments included in the last proposal sought to maximize recoveries from its unsecured creditors represented by international bondholders and certain banks, through a package of shares representing 75% of the future share capital of the restructured company and an additional recovery package in cash payment to be formed in the future.Unifin has a deadline that expires on October 11 to listen to its creditors and continue with final negotiations. Subsequently, the company and its creditors must finalize and sign the final version of the Bankruptcy Agreement that will be presented for the approval of the Judge, in order to be able to exit its bankruptcy status as a going concern at the end of October. Unifin awaits last round of negotiations before finalizing their agreement. The lack of agreements would be the worst scenario for the interested parties, since it would mean a liquidation scenario, eliminating any possibility of recovery for common creditors.

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE Kikapoo Tribewho have already deposited the first 150 million dollars in a trust as an initial injection of capital into AHMSA, are requesting a meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O. The intention is to give certainty to that same agency to manage the payment terms that exist with the different government bodies, read the SAT maintained by Antonio Martínez Dagnino, IMSS directed by Zoé Robledo, Infonavit directed by Carlos Martínez and the payment of the reparation agreement of Alonso Ancira to Pemex, headed by Octavio Romero. So far, 500 of the nearly 1,500 creditors have approached the conciliator.

REAL CREDIT You are about to present, perhaps this week, your application for bankruptcy with a prior restructuring plan. The liquidation of the remaining assets is proposed for the benefit of unsecured creditors, basically bondholders who are owed approximately $1.5 billion. Target above all Amundi, Doubleline, Kairns, Shiprock Capital, Julius Baer, ​​Invesco, Alfa Capital, BNP, Inteligo, MSN Group, Polus Capital, Tanner, Vontobel, VR Capital and BD Capital. The estimated recovery for unsecured creditors is approximately 22% of their claims. Of the guaranteed ones already paid, Nafin from Luis Antonio Ramírez and Banorte from Carlos Hank.

MARIO DELGADO THINKS that no one remembers his disastrous efforts as Secretary of Public Education and Finance in the Head of Government of Marcelo EbrardYes, the same one who accused him of being a “coward” for the way he conducted the candidate selection process. Brunette for president. In the metropolitan SEP he was accused of diverting more than a billion pesos for a frustrated early campaign to govern the CdMx, and as a financier he was denounced for purchasing Metro Line 12 cars at overprices. Are those the credentials that he boasts to compete with Clara Brugada and Omar García Harfuch? Poor.

BROXEL, CAPTAINED by Gustavo Gutiérrez, closes today in New York its participation in the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative, chaired by Bill and Hillary Clinton, and in which Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, and Ruth Porat participate. , President of Google-Alphabet. The Mexican fintech has gained ground in the North American market by promoting financial inclusion among Hispanics, the commitment to be a carbon neutral company from 2022 and creating financial products with a gender perspective.

WELL IN THE END the 4T He did justice to Celia Maya and yesterday she was appointed by the Senate of the Republic as the new Counselor of the Federal Judiciary. She takes the position that Loretta Ortiz left in 2021 to become Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. Maya, we told her last week, she was the eternal candidate and that the Ministry of the Interior, headed by Luisa María Alcalde, was working hard to place her. Well, Morena got it yesterday.

