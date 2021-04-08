The health crisis in Brazil is growing and in the midst of the collapse in intensive therapies to care for coronavirus patients, an alarming figure was known this Thursday: again there were more than 4 thousand deaths in one day for the pandemic.

According to official information, 4,249 deceased, a number that would be a record since the beginning of the pandemic. But for the independent news media count they were 4,190 the dead, so the highest figure would continue to be that of this Wednesday, with 4,211.

The impressive numbers highlight that the country is the second in the world hardest hit by the pandemic. It also reported more than 86,500 new infections, pushing the number of infections to more than 13.2 million, while the collapse in the health system deepens.

The epidemiological situation is out of control, to the point that various specialists point out that throughout April it could be possible to 5,000 dead a day.

Despite the fact that most states and municipalities tightened restrictions in recent weeks, the vast majority of the country’s capitals still have Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals above 90% of its capacity.

Despite the reckless figures, President Jair Bolsonaro ruled out the possibility of decreeing a confinement of the population at the national level, as requested by some experts to stop the spread of the virus.

Brazil is the current epicenter of the pandemic -constantly registers the highest number of deaths in absolute terms globally- and occupies second place in the list of cases and deaths, only behind the United States.

“We will not accept this policy of stay home and close everything“said the president in a speech delivered in the state of Santa Catarina.

The remarks were made after the Brazilian Association for Collective Health, which has nearly 20,000 members, published a letter in the daily O Globo on Tuesday calling for a three-week national lockdown.

“The serious epidemiological situation that is leading to a collapse of the health system in several states requires immediate adoption, without any doubt, of strict restrictive measures“the statement said.

In parallel, the health authorities continue with the national vaccination campaign, which after a slow start begins to pick up speed. The country has already administered at least one dose of the inoculant to almost 9% of its population, 0.5 during the last 24 hours.

In total, 11.38 doses have been applied -between first and second- for every 100 people. In absolute terms, the country is fifth globally, with 24.2 million vaccines applied.

With information from Télam

