The PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour on Tuesday announced their merger with dissident LIV Golf, sponsored by Saudi Arabia, ending all disputes between them.

The PGA Tour indicated that he signed “an agreement that combines the commercial activities and rights” of the Saudi sovereign wealth funds (PIFs) in golf, including the LIV, “with the commercial activities and rights of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in a new entity with profit-making purposes of collective ownership”.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chief director of the PIF, will chair the board of the new business entity, whose chief executive will be Jay Monahan, who heads the PGA Tour.

Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, will now manage the merger. Photo: Erik S. Lesser. efe

“After two years of disruptions and distractions, today (Tuesday) marks a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said Monahan, who has led the fight against LIV Golf since its official launch in June 2022. .

The creation of this dissident circuit that shook golf is part of the great global offensive led by Saudi Arabia in the sport, under the aegis of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. And this merger is a big surprise, since the PGA and

LIV Golf found themselves embroiled in a confrontation on both the legal front and the sums offered to attract the most prestigious stars in the sport. One of those who left for the LIV was the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz.

Photo: Michael Reynolds. efe

Dissenting voices to the merger with the LIV Golf

The announcement of this merger angered a group that represents the families of the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York, which harshly criticized the PGA Tour and Monahan for their “hypocrisy and greed”, considering themselves “betrayed, because it seems that his concern for our loved ones was just a facade in his pursuit of money.” Fifteen of the 19 hijackers of the four planes that fateful day were Saudi nationals.

“This new partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, heritage and pro-competitive model and combines it with the DP World Tour and the

LIV, including the concept of team golf, to create an organization that will benefit golfers, businesses, charitable partners and fans,” Monahan said.

“We are happy to move forward, in line with LIV and PIF’s world-class investment experience, and I applaud PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for his vision and collaborative, forward-thinking approach that is not just one solution for discord in our game, but also a commitment to take it to new heights,” added the American. “It will mark the beginning of a new era in the

world golf, for the better”.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, for his part, said in the statement that “today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people who make it around the world.”

“We are committed to the unification, promotion and growth of the game of

golf around the world and delivering the highest quality products to millions of lifelong viewers around the world, while cultivating new fans,” said the Saudi, also a non-executive chairman of Newcastle United, of the English Premier League.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news