Sudden weather in Austria: Falling temperatures and heavy rain expected. Storm center warns. There should be no floods like in August.

Bregenz – One weather depression after another is bringing chaos to Europe. Extreme weather is no longer uncommon. Now a cold front is rolling over Austria and is not only causing temperatures to drop – but is also bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms in several federal states. The Austrian severe weather center warns of extreme weather this weekend.

Low weather with severe weather effects: cold front rolls over Austria

It’s time to unpack the rain jackets and rubber boots again: A cold front from a North Sea depression will be responsible for the drop in weather from Friday (September 22nd), reported today.at. In addition, an Italian depression is forming over the Gulf of Genoa. What does that mean? Parts of Austria have to prepare for temperature drops of up to eleven degrees. On Saturday the cold front will cross the entire country until things look better again at the start of the week.

Weather warnings: Lots of heavy rain over the weekend

It becomes particularly uncomfortable due to heavy rain. “Red warnings refer to Vorarlberg, where it has been raining steadily since Thursday evening. This continues until late in the evening, with warnings of 50 to 80 l/m². Otherwise, there are orange warnings for usually 25 to 40 liters per square meter,” explains UBIMET expert Konstantin Brandes to the newspaper on Friday. Orange-rated rain is expected to fall from the sky in Tyrol, Salzburg and Carinthia.

Extreme weather: heavy rain and floods only in August

It was only in August that heavy rains in Austria led to flooded streets, settlements and fields. In some cases the flood levels were at a level not seen in decades. Especially in Salzburg and Tyrol there were huge masses of water. And there were also changes in the weather last week. Violent thunderstorms hit Vienna. This time the capital should be spared.

The severity of the current fall in the weather cannot yet be predicted. However, according to experts, major impacts from the rain like last month are not expected. (hk)