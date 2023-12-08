With the closure of his holiday park Prinsenmeer in Ommel, Peter Gillis’ empire is on the verge of collapse. It seems only a matter of time before the camping millionaire also has to close his other seven parks in the Netherlands, according to research by this site. He tries to keep his head above water financially with his reality show, the sale of Hatseflats merchandise, large loans and real estate.
