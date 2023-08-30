Good news for forests and climate. Vattenfall’s environmental permit has been nullified,” says nitrogen fighter Johan Vollenbroek in an enthusiastic response to the decision of the highest administrative court. His environmental organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) lodged an appeal against the provincial permit and demanded that an environmental investigation is still required. He is right about that.

Vattenfall is less happy with the Council of State’s decision. “We are surprised and, of course, also disappointed with this ruling. We will study the ruling in the coming period and consider the next steps to be taken,” said a spokeswoman.

The new development will most likely mean another delay for the possible construction of the biomass power station at Diemen. Vattenfall already has a few gas-fired power stations there, but wants to use the combustion of wood pellets to supply heat for district heating in Amsterdam and Almere, among others.