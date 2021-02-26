The Olympic year is not being easy for Mireia Belmonte, who in the summer suffered inflitrations due to two inguinal hernias and now causes a withdrawal from the Sabadell Swimming Open, valid for the Games, due to a shoulder injury. The umpteenth problem for the 30-year-old swimmer from UCAM, who again slows down her preparation and takes her away from her best form to attend the Tokyo appointment, which he aspires to be the standard bearer with Saúl Craviotto and which, a priori, must be his last Games.

The news advanced her TV3. The swimmer had no longer participated the previous week in a championship in the CN Sant Andreu in which his coach’s group was, Fred vergnoux, and has not attended the concentration in Sierra Nevada prior to the National. Mireia maintains her workouts at a slower pace and recovering from the injury in the CAR of Sant Cugat.

The Sabadell competition must be held in a month and is the second chance for swimmers to obtain the Olympic minimums. In the case of the badalonesa, already classified in 800 and 1,500 free, had to get the ticket in the 400 free, 200 and 400 styles and 200 butterfly. The next and last chance to swim under the caps is the Budapest European Championship in May.

This is not the first time that Mireia has had shoulder problems. In 2015, before Kazan World Cup, the swimmer suffered an injury that led her to consult different doctors to find a solution. Finally, he decided not to attend that event and focused on the Rio Games, where he achieved a gold and a bronze. Now he plays against time, in the time trial towards Tokyo.