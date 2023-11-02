A cardiac arrest would have been the cause of death of Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his starring role in General Hospital

On Tuesday 31 October, the news of the death of. spread first in the USA and then throughout the world Tyler Christopher. The actor, who would have turned 51 on November 11, suffered cardiac arrest while at his home in San Diego, California. The role that made him famous throughout the world was that of Nikolas Cassadine in the soap opera General Hospital.

Only a few days ago, America and the entire world learned the tragic news of Matthew Perry’s death. The actor, obviously known for the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, he was found lifeless in the Jacuzzi of his mansion in Los Angeles.

Not even time to metabolize the pain of Perry’s death and here are the fans of American cinema and TV they received another sad news.

Tyler Christopher, also an actor and also very young (he would have turned 51 on November 11th), is died suddenly while at his home in San Diego, California.

Christopher became best known for the role of Nikolas Cassadine in the soap operaGeneral Hospital” and for his part in the show “The time of our lives“.

The announcement of the death of Tyler Christopher

As stated in the announcement of the actor’s death, it seems that his death was caused by a cardiac arrest.

The news was disclosed by his fellow actor and friend Maurice Benard, who played Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. Here are his words: