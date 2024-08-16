The very famous rapper was only 39 years old Beatking. The man, known for his musical successes and his extremely original personality, passed away a few hours ago, causing great dismay among all his fans.

His manager Tasha Felder announced his death.

Beatking is dead: the rapper was 39 years old

A very sad day for the music and for rap. A few hours ago he passed away Beatkingthe famous rapper whose real name was HoustonJustin Riley. The man had in fact begun to take his first steps in the world of music in Houston and from that moment on his success had never stopped.

His resourcefulness and talent have led him to collaborate with very famous names in the sector, such as T-Pain. His debut in the musical field came thanks to his mother, with whom the man had begun singing when he was young, taking part in the church gospel choir.

In 2010 he then produced a mixtape, King of the club, and had immediately achieved great success with the public. One of his most important songs remains Then leave, with which he achieved consecration in 2020. A few months ago he also took part in a show with Nicki Minaj.

The Artist’s Death and His Manager’s Announcement

The last few times have certainly not been the easiest for this artist, as he has suffered from serious problems such as depression. The rapper had stated how he often felt the pressure to give his best and how, on several occasions, he was forced to wear clothes that he didn’t feel were his.

At the same time Beatking he never gave up and tried to be strong, capturing the most beautiful things in everyday life. To communicate to the world the news related to the death of‘artist his manager Tasha Felder who used these words on Instagram.

