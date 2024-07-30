Explosives experts and forensic investigators were deployed at the crime scene. The police said they were investigating in all directions.

There have been several explosions in the Cologne area and other cities in North Rhine-Westphalia in recent weeks. According to the police’s current findings, these cases – as well as a hostage-taking – were linked to a violent confrontation between two drug gangs from Germany and the Netherlands.

The conflict was about 300 kilograms of cannabis delivered from the Netherlands, which had disappeared from a warehouse under unclear circumstances. Investigators suspect that Dutch drug dealers, often referred to as the Mocro Mafia, attempted to use the bomb attacks to extort compensation from the German gang that supplied them.

According to police, there is currently no evidence that Tuesday morning’s explosion is connected to the suspected drug gang war.

