The authorities of Transnistriaa region pro-Russian separatist from Moldovaasked this Wednesday for the “protection” of Russia faces alleged “pressure” exerted by the Moldovan governmentaccentuating tension in a region already shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after, the Russian Foreign Ministry, cited by local agencies, indicated that Moscow considered “protecting” the “compatriots” of Transnistria to be one of its “priorities.”

The transnistrian deputies adopted in Tiraspol, the main city of this 4,160 square kilometer enclave located between Moldova and Ukrainea statement calling on Moscow to “implement measures to protect Transnistria in the face of reinforced pressure from Moldova,” which had adopted economic retaliation measures against the separatists.

Transnistria, where “more than 220,000 Russian citizens” live, faces “unprecedented threats of an economic, socio-humanitarian and political-military nature,” says the statement, cited by Russian press agencies, without specifying what type of aid it requested.

Moldova rejects Tiraspol's propaganda statements and recalls that Transnistria benefits from peace, security and economic integration policies with the European Union

In 2006, in a referendum in Transnistria that was not recognized by the international community, 97% of voters declared themselves in favor of independence and the union of the territory with Russia.

This Wednesday's petition is reminiscent of the one launched by the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in February 2022, which was one of the pretexts alleged by the president Vladimir Putin to launch their full-scale attack against Ukraine.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, This Russian-speaking region proclaimed its secession and fought a short war against the Moldovan army in 1992.



Since then, Russia has maintained in that narrow territory of 465,000 inhabitantswhich extends between the eastern bank of the Dniester River and Ukraine, an official presence of 1,500 military personnel on a peacekeeping mission.

Since the beginning of the Russian operation in Ukraine, speculations have multiplied about a Russian attack from Transnistria against the nearby Ukrainian city of Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea.



The Transnistrian separatists, for their part, accuse Ukraine of wanting to attack the territory and of having prepared a frustrated attack against its leaders.

Shield of Transnistria, the pro-Russian territory in Moldova.

'Dangerous' tensions for the region

The separatist deputies stated that they were seeking to take urgent measures against the recent imposition of tariffs approved by Moldova on products from Transnistria.

They also urged the OSCE, the European Parliament, the Red Cross and the UN to avoid “provocations” that could lead to “an escalation of tensions.”

The Moldovan government, which criticized a “campaign” to foment “hysteria” among the population, noted that “there is no risk of escalation.”

Moldova and the European Union regularly accuse Moscow of wanting to destabilize that former Soviet republic, now with a firmly pro-European leadership.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisted this Wednesday that “the threat of Russian intervention, or at least a provocation, is permanent,” and considered that tensions in Moldova are “dangerous” for the region.

In December 2023, the European Union decided to open accession negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova.

Moldova on Wednesday rejected the “propaganda statements” ofe the leaders of the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria, who asked for “protection” from Moscow.

Moldova “rejects Tiraspol's propaganda statements [la principal ciudad de Transnistria] and remember that Transnistria benefits from the policies of peace, security and economic integration with the European Union,” Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian wrote on Telegram.

