Two years of imprisonment for slander, this is the sentence for Veronica Panarello on appeal, after the accusations made against her father-in-law

The conviction for slander against was confirmed Veronica Panarello: two years’ imprisonment for the accusations made by the woman against her father-in-law Andrea Stival.

Veronica Panarello, already sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment for the crime of little Lorys, she was also convicted on appeal and found guilty of the charges brought against her father-in-law. The same confirmed sentence had already been decided in the first instance sentence.

She tried to blame Andrea Stival, telling the courtroom that the man was with her that day and that he had helped to get rid of the little body by Lorys. Not only that, Veronica had confessed to having one relationship with his father-in-law and that his son had them discovered.

Of course I pay and I’m in prison. But it is also right that whoever was with me that morning pays. He was with me and there were two people who saw him. Why has this never been analysed?

But they don’t have words never found confirmation. The Andrea Stival position was archived from the beginning and the man was found to be uninvolved in the facts. However, Panarello’s accusations, according to Stival’s defense, have damaged the patient’s reputation. Also due to the keyboard lions who did not hold back after the defendant’s words.

An unspeakable damage, they damaged the honorability of Andrea Stival with insinuations also ridden by keyboard lions.

The conviction of Veronica Panarello

Veronica Panarello was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime of little Lorys. For the Court of Cassation, the defendant has acted lucidly, also trying to sidetrack investigations over the years. The woman confessed to having thrown her baby into the canal, where he was found, but she did not never admitted to having ended his life. A blame that he instead placed on his father-in-law.

Andrea Stival reported her for slander and now he will have to answer for another crime, also confirmed on appeal. There has never been evidence that the father-in-law was involved in the crime of little Lorys Stival.