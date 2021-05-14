Ireland’s public health service, the HSE Ireland, announced this Friday that he was forced to paralyze your computer system due to a “major” cyber attack with a “ransomware” or data theft program.

“There has been a major ransomware attack against HSE computer systems,” the agency announced on Twitter.

The authorities attributed it to international criminals and ensured that patient safety was not compromised.

“As a precaution we have decided to suspend all our computer systems to protect them against this attack and to be able to evaluate in detail,” he added.

The cyberattack against the HSE used a malicious computer program similar to the one that attacked Colonial Pipeline, operator of a huge fuel distribution pipeline in the United States, which had to restart its entire system on Thursday night after being paralyzed last weekend. week. That cyber attack was carried out by the criminal group DarkSidesaid the US federal police.

The United States paid $ 5 million to unlock it.

In fact, attacks on health services are not new. Last year, a ransomware attack on the University Hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, collapsed the emergency department and a seriously ill patient died while being transferred to another hospital.

Irish public health, for its part, faces “a pretty serious problem,” HSE CEO Paul Reid told the state channel RTE. “We have taken the precautionary measure of shutting down many of our key systems to protect them,” he reiterated.

As he explained, the attack focused on access to data stored on central servers.

The HSE apologized for the inconvenience caused to its patients and assured that the vaccinations “will continue as planned”. Covid-19 vaccination is currently open to those over 50 in Ireland, where the disease has killed 4,937 people, according to official figures on Thursday.

The ambulance service is also “operating normally with no impact on the management of emergency ambulance calls and dispatch nationwide,” the HSE added.

The Rotunda Maternity in Dublin announced for its part to have canceled all outpatient consultations, except for pregnant women of 36 weeks or more. Fergal Malone, head of this unit, explained to RTE that “the problem is the computers that connect to electronic health records.”

News in development.